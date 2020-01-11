samsung-galaxy-s10-lite-release-date-in-india-confirmed:-how-much-will-it-cost?

IBT picks best phones of 2019













Samsung silently unveiled its Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite earlier this month and it is now bringing one of the two models to India. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is going to be launched in India as soon as this month, bringing consumers an affordable flagship choice amidst growing competition from brands like Xiaomi, Samsung and others.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite’s launch date in India is confirmed by Flipkart, which has a dedicated page on its platform to tease the arrival of the stripped-down version of Galaxy S10. Contrary to earlier rumours about February launch, a teaser poster on Flipkart’s app suggests the Galaxy S10 Lite will be released in India on January 23.

Flipkart is taking registrations on its website for the Galaxy S10 Lite via its “Notify Me” button. The e-commerce platform is also revealing some key specifications of the phone, such as its camera configuration and performance.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in IndiaFlipkart

Since Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has already been launched internationally, its features and specifications are publicly available. However, it is the phone’s pricing that ignites mystery for Indians.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite price in India

The official price of the Galaxy S10 Lite in India will be revealed only on the day of launch, but it is rumoured to start around Rs 35,000, which puts it straight in the line of OnePlus phones. There will be a higher-end variant as well, which will likely be priced around Rs 40,000.

At this price point, Samsung will be able to cover a wider audience as its Galaxy S20 series will be priced towards the higher end.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite goes officialSamsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite bags interesting combination of features. The focus is on the camera, which is powered by a 48MP primary lens paired with 12MP ultra-wide and 5MP macro sensors. On the front, there’s a 32MP selfie camera, which is placed inside the cutout of the display.

Speaking of the display, the Galaxy S10 Lite sports a 6.7-inch Full HD Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. Other features include a 4,500mAh battery supported by 25W Super Fast Charging. Under the hood, the phone packs a Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint scanner and supports face unlock.