samsung-galaxy-note-10-lite,-s10-lite-launched:-triple-cameras,-infinity-o-display-&-more

Samsung has finally put rest to all the rumours about its Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite by officially announcing all the details about the anticipated devices. The “Lite” versions of Samsung’s 2019 flagships have generated a lot of interest online, as they bring the latest tech and features at an affordable price point.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite come with a wholesome package and haven’t been dragged too far away from their premium versions. From an uninterrupted Infinity-O display to triple cameras, the two new Galaxy phones make a compelling statement.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be on display at CES 2020 (Las Vegas) from January 7 till 10. The Samsung booths will display all the versions of Galaxy S10 Lite, which is to come in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue colours, and Galaxy Note 10 Lite in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red hues.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets the signature S-Pen and has the productivity element of the Galaxy Note-series intact. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full HD SuperAMOLED Infinity-O display, giving the phone an edge-to-edge form-factor.

The camera setup on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is quite impressive. It features a 12MP ultra-wide (f2.2) lens paired with 12MP Dual Pixel (f/1.7 OIS) sensor and 12MP (f.24 OIS) telephoto sensor. On the front, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets a 32MP snapper with f/2.2 aperture.

Under the hood, the smartphone comes with a 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor, which we guess is the Exynos 9810 processor. It is paired with either 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. Continuing the tradition of lasting battery in the Note-series, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets a 4,500mAh battery, but there’s no mention of the fast charging adapter in the box.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is primarily focused on the cameras. It packs the same display, battery, RAM and storage configuration, and OS as the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Even though the rear camera of the Galaxy S10 Lite has triple cameras, the sensors are different. There’s a 48MP Super Steady wide-angle lens with OIS and f/2.0 aperture paired with 5MP macro lens and a 12MP f/2.0 ultra-wide sensor. The front camera is the same as the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Despite the similarities, the processor on the Galaxy S10 Lite is different. Samsung says the device is powered by 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor, which either means Snapdragon 855 or Samsung’s own Exynos 9820. It’s not clear how the S10 Lite gets a newer chipset as compared to the Note 10 Lite.