samsung-galaxy-book-2-review

We’ve already reviewed Samsung’s Galaxy Book S, and that’s clearly the tablet/2-in-1 that the South Korean firm would prefer you buy right now. However its previous entry in the world of ARM-based Windows 10 devices, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2, is still available from some retailers. Having debuted in 2018, it’s an older device with a predictable drop down in processing power, but if you can score one for the right price it could be a worthy contender, especially considering its exceptional battery life.

Design

12-inch Super AMOLED display

Included keyboard and S Pen

The Galaxy Book series has long been Samsung’s take on the Microsoft Surface design. You might think that’s a cheap ploy on Samsung’s behalf, but Microsoft has long held the view that it views Surface not only as a viable hardware business, but also as something of a reference platform for other manufacturers.The Galaxy Book 2 has a 12-inch Super AMOLED display with quite noticeable bezels on each side, along with smooth rounded corners. There’s the predictable kick-out hinge at the back for resting on your lap or propping it up on a desk. It’s a fair approximation of what Microsoft does with its Surface Pro 7 hinge, although its allowance for smooth movement does give me concern around its long-term strength.The rear of the Galaxy Book also houses a horizontally-oriented fingerprint sensor right next to the rear camera, because it comes from that generation of Samsung devices where it saw fit, for whatever reason, to place fingerprint sensors right next to smudge-happy lenses. It does at least work nicely for unlocking purposes. If tapping the top-right back of your tablet isn’t your style, the front-facing camera also supports Windows Hello login.Samsung does know a bit about making nice displays. The 2,160×1,440 Super AMOLED on the Galaxy Book 2 provides some really nice detail if you’re working with photos or video, or just sneaking in a quick Netflix binge at home when the boss isn’t watching. It’s complemented nicely with AKG speakers for audio output.Unlike its modern Galaxy phone range, there’s still an actual 3.5mm headphone jack if you need to hook up wired headphones. Expansion ports are limited to two USB-C sockets, which is also how you charge the Galaxy Book 2.One feature I do like about Samsung’s 2-in-1 devices is that the keyboard and stylus are always bundled in with the tablet itself. It’s a lesson I wish Microsoft would learn, because the market that’s never going to want an actual keyboard for one of these devices is rather small.That being said, the bundled keyboard on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 really isn’t very good at all. There’s a lot of flex in the actual keyboard base and the keys themselves feel light and cheap, like you’d get off a bargain basement tablet keyboard you purchased off eBay. Samsung did notably improve its keyboard for the Galaxy Book S, but back when the Galaxy Book 2 was current, this was what it offered.You do also get an included stylus and with a nod to its Galaxy Note range of phones. Again you’ll notice how simply it has been built compared to a Surface Pen the first time you pick it up. I’m no artist to speak of, so I can’t really judge its accuracy, but certainly if your needs only encompass things like circling objects in a presentation or avoiding touching somebody else’s display, it’s functional enough.

Performance

Snapdragon 850 definitely shows its age

Lack of 64-bit app support is problematic

Inbuilt LTE is a nice inclusion

Buying any older-generation laptop inevitably means that you’re getting older technology and the beating CPU heart of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 850 processor. You could think of the Galaxy Book 2 as a Samsung Galaxy S9 on steroids, although the hardware comparison isn’t as ludicrous as it might seem. Sure, the Galaxy Book 2 has a much larger display, but it’s not only got essentially the same processor, but also the same 4GB of RAM as its now-ageing smartphone sibling.In one sense it’s a sign of how powerful Qualcomm’s 2018 flagship CPU was that it can run Windows 10 at all, but there’s a big noticeable catch here. Fire up the Galaxy Book 2 and it’ll happily tell you that it’s running Windows 10 Home, which is true enough. However, it’s using a Qualcomm processor based on ARM and not an x86-based processor as you’d find in an Intel or AMD-based Windows laptop.So why does that matter? It’s a question of compatibility. ARM-based Windows 10 PCs can run any ARM-compiled application, as you’d expect. They also should be able to run any 32-bit x86 application under an emulation layer. More on that shortly.What they can’t do at all is run any 64-bit x86 application, and that does include a number of heavy hitters. Actually working out which applications you’re installing are 32-bit or 64-bit can be puzzling in itself. This is a challenge I’ve hit quite a bit recently having reviewed similar devices like the Surface Pro X and the Galaxy Book S as well.Even on the 32-bit app front there’s a bit of guesswork involved. Like its ARM siblings, it wasn’t possible to get benchmarks up and running on the Galaxy Book 2 to see how it compared. Apps may run, but it’s far from guaranteed.However, what I could do was compare it to the Galaxy Book S and Surface Pro X. There the Galaxy Book 2’s older processor and low RAM count really made a difference.Just not a positive one, because a Windows 10 laptop in this day and age is always going to struggle with only 4GB of RAM on board for anything but the most mundane of tasks. Adding in an older processor (OK, it was new in its day, but now it’s not) only exacerbates that problem.Does that mean the Galaxy Book 2 is an unworkable option in this current market? Not entirely. If you’re happy working purely within browser-based apps or you only want to use Microsoft’s own Office suite – once you jump the barrier that makes it slightly harder to install them, because again it points you to 64-bit installers – then it’s an acceptable, if not particularly quick laptop option.Where the Galaxy Book 2 can be a little quicker is on the mobile broadband front, with inbuilt LTE via a Nano SIM slot. Again I’m drawn to the mobile phone comparison, because one side of the Nano SIM tray covers 4G LTE, while the other lets you boost the Galaxy Book 2’s inbuilt 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card.

Battery life

10 hours is achievable

But this is a weak point for a ‘laptop replacement’

The primary reason that Microsoft pushes Windows 10 ARM is the potential for improved battery performance, which means you can either build a much thinner laptop – because you don’t need so much power on board – or build something with monstrous battery performance.While I wasn’t thrilled by the Galaxy Book 2’s application performance or support, there’s little doubt that it fits more into the “monster” category when it comes to battery life. Using our standard laptop video test, running a full HD video with full brightness and moderate volume saw the Galaxy Book 2 blitz the field when it came to overall battery endurance. Here’s how it compared to a range of ARM- and x86-based laptops: It’s certainly not fast to process, but the trade-off for battery life shows itself incredibly well with the Galaxy Book 2. That’s also got to be weighted against the fact that the review model supplied is almost certainly a few years old itself, so its battery chemistry will have slightly degraded over time.Charging the Galaxy Book 2 is done over USB-C and you can use an existing phone charger, but it will predictably complain that charging will be much slower that way.

Verdict

Great battery life, but you must score a bargain

Should you buy it?That exceptional battery life is clearly the Galaxy Book 2’s primary selling point right now, because it really is above any other laptop we’ve tested to date. However, you’re then compromising not only on x86 app compatibility as you do with any Windows 10 ARM laptop, but also on overall performance. The comparable Galaxy Book S and Surface Pro X are both faster machines. Both have better keyboards too, even if you do have to pay extra for the Microsoft model.What that means is that if your needs for applications are moderate but you need battery life above all else, then the Galaxy Book 2 could be a good option if you can score a bargain on it. Its original asking price of $1,599 is too much to pay for it right now, because it’s too close to the substantially better performing Galaxy Book S at that price point. But if you can score old stock at a good discount price, it could be worth considering.AlternativesIf you’re happy with the app compromises around Windows 10 on ARM, then the obvious competitor is the Samsung Galaxy Book S. It has slightly less battery endurance than the Galaxy Book 2, but it’s a faster machine with a better keyboard for not that much more.The Microsoft Surface Pro X is your other obvious choice. It’s much more nicely designed than the Galaxy Book S, but you pay more for the keyboard and Surface Pen, and its battery life is distinctly worse.Specifications

