samsung-expected-to-unveil-‘bezel-free’-tv-of-the-future-at-ces-2020

Samsung is rumoured to be planning to unleash a futuristic TV which features a screen without a ‘bezel’ at its edge.

The tech industry has declared war on the bezel, which is the name for the border around devices.

These unsightly surrounds are being banished from smartphones and it now looks likely that Samsung will release a TV at the CES 2020 trade show this month which will be a seamless screen.

The ‘zero bezel’ TV is expected to be called the Q900T or Q950T. Details are scant right now, but industry gossip suggests it will have a 65-inch screen and look like a great big floating piece of glass.

Samsung has a history of releasing cutting edge sets at CES.

Last year it announced a ludicrously-sized television so enormous it’s unlikely to fit in most people’s living rooms.

The tech giant showed off a top-of-the-range TV called The Wall which has a 219-inch screen and uses Micro LED technology that offers ‘unparalleled picture quality’.

Samsung’s Younghun Choi said: ‘The Wall 2019 has received enhancements in design and usability for the home so that consumers can experience a relaxing environment that has been tailored to their individual lifestyles.’

MicroLED uses microscopic LEDS which turn red, blue and green. Millions of these tiny lights are then combined in the huge televisions to ‘produce brilliant ‘colours on screen – delivering unmatched picture quality that surpasses any display technology currently available on the market’.

The technology will also be available in a more modest 75-inch size.

Samsung hopes The Wall will be hung on owners, erm, walls as if it were a piece of art.

The telly will ship with various paintings preloaded into it as well as a range of ‘premium wall materials, finishes and other décor options’.

It has no bezel (the frame around most televisions) meaning it will blend into its background. This also allows several televisions to be used at once, in case you wanted to build your own home IMAX screen.

Choi said a lot of work went into designing the various ‘lifestyle features which can transform a room in minutes’.

‘We consulted with interior designers to ensure that a broad range of styles would be represented,’ Choi added.

‘New development stages were devised for this product: from conducting historical research that helped us capture the essence of period design, such as Victorian or Georgian style, to testing the angles of shadows by constructing a temporary wall.’