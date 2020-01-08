samsung-built-a-weird-robot-ball-that-follows-you-around-the-house

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Tech giant Samsung believes that the future will bring with it Star Wars-style robots that will act as ‘life companions’.

It’s getting ahead of the curve with this by unveiling a weird robot ball that follows you around the house.

The company is currently showcasing at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas and says the next 10 years will see the rise of assistance robots and smarter, more connected homes.

During a presentation ahead of the opening of CES, Samsung’s consumer electronics president H.S. Kim unveiled Ballie, a small rolling robot which can control smart devices to help around the house.

Samsung also teased a pair of augmented reality smart glasses as part of a demonstration of its GEMS mobility exoskeleton first seen last year, which is used to help improve mobility in those with mobility conditions.

The presentation also included suggestions of smart homes complete with food preparation robots.

Mr Kim called the next wave of innovations the ‘age of experience’, which he said will see technology become more personalised for each user during the next decade.

‘In the age of experience, we need to re-think the space we have to accommodate our diverse and evolving lifestyles,’ he said.

‘What makes Samsung’s approach unique is the fact that we have a very clear philosophy built around human-centered innovation. We build and create to solve problems and enhance people’s lives.’

Of course, the internet’s reaction to Ballie was something to behold.

Dibs on the script for ‘Trust me, I’m Ballie’ where this thing gaslights you and locks all the doors in your home. Then right before it murders you, this cute ass dog decides it’s a tennis ball and saves humanity from our ambitious mistakes. Thanks again, dogs. Unsung heroes. https://t.co/Z97nvd6Bn6 — Caitlyn (@caitmolden) January 7, 2020

Samsung has invented a yellow tennis ball that spies on you. Its name? Ballie. Tech people are geniuses. pic.twitter.com/4sLAFq1WH8 — Gabe Carey @ CES 2020 (@thegabecarey) January 7, 2020

And when the cat decides it’s a rat and kills it? Or the two-year plays catch with Mr porcelain bowl and flushes it? Or I trip over the damned thing and boot it across the room? Poor ballie. Too many ways to die. 😂 — Nav (@Nav2115) January 7, 2020

1) Shoutout to any underrepresented person who had a hand in what likely took 1000s of hours immeasurable intelligence. 2) No home looks like this. 3) #Ballie will get dusty af. 4) the description👇🏾: if humans can’t do this, how will a ball? 5) No one at @Samsung has a dog😂 https://t.co/66jW3mvrJe — Arlan 👊🏾 (@ArlanWasHere) January 7, 2020

The first day of announcements at the technology convention in Las Vegas also saw Sony tease a surprise move into connected cars, with the unveiling of its Vision-C concept, which it says will combine safety and entertainment using the firm’s range of sensor and audio/visual technology.