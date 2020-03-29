Sam’s Club Has Taken Forward An Initiative To Help The Elderly Against The Coronavirus Attack by offering special hours concierge service. Read for all details in this article.

During the time of a global crisis, Sam’s Club has taken an initiative by introducing twice-weekly special hours for seniors, people with disabilities and those with compromised immune systems.

Sam’s Club Has Come Up With A Creative And Useful Initiative To Help The Elderly!

Along with the above initiative, there will also be a “Shop from Your Car” concierge service starting from Thursday. The announcement was made by the wholesale club back on Tuesday that stores nationwide will set aside two hours every Tuesday and the timing will be Thursday, from 7 to 9 a.m.This has been done for early shopping for those most vulnerable to the coronavirus. This initiative is recent taken in order to help the elderly.

To reduce panic amongst the elderly the club is also adding the concierge service during those hours, this will lead to allowing seniors and at-risk members to shop without leaving the car. This will help the elderly to shop the daily needs and can be safe without stepping out of their cars.

The Elderly Can Shop Without Being Exposed To The Unfavorable Conditions.

As per the rule, the members in need can place their order from a designated parking location and a Sam’s Club associate will grab those things for them. This initiative will help them to shop and also not expose them to unfavorable conditions as well.

Even other rival companies including Costco Wholesale Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club have been also doing the same and dedicating time or opening earlier for senior shoppers and other at-risk groups. This initiative will surely help thousands of elderly people as they are more prone to the COVID-19, so the initiative will be a popular one .