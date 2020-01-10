samira-ahmed-wins-sex-discrimination-equal-pay-claim-against-bbc

Newswatch presenter Samira Ahmed has won her sex discrimination equal pay claim against the BBC, a judge at the London Central Employment Tribunal has ruled.

During the landmark case she argued she was owed almost £700,000 in back pay because of the difference in pay between the £440-an-episode paid to her for the BBC’s Newswatch, and the £3,000 an episode Jeremy Vine received for Points of View.

Both are short television programmes of similar length that deal with viewer feedback about BBC output. Ahmed claimed the pay difference was an example of gender discrimination.

The BBC denied the claim, insisting Newswatch attracts a lower fee and requires a different type of presenter to Points of View.

Employment Judge H Grewal and panel members Mr S Godecharle and Mr P Secher ruled unanimously that the BBC had failed to prove the difference in her pay and the pay of Points of View presenter Jeremy Vine was “because of a material factor which did not involve subjecting the claimant to sex discrimination”.

A 40-page judgment posted on the judiciary website said: “The unanimous judgment of the Tribunal is that by virtue of the sex equality clause the terms relating to pay in the Claimant’s contracts for presenting “Newswatch” from 1 October 2012 to 30 September 2018 are modified so as not to be less favourable than the terms relating to pay in Jeremy Vine’s contracts for presenting “Points of View” from 2008 to July 2018 because: