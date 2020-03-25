Sameer and Naina’s romantic moments from Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

Sony TV show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai was one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The show started in 2017 and was loved since its very first episode. However, this show came to an end in 2019 but we still love it. The show gave the country, a cute television couple, Sameer and Naina.

Sameer and Naina (played by Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh) stole our hearts with their chemistry. Sameer and Naina were the true attraction for the fans of the show. The audience was in love with the chemistry and charm this couple had on screen.

Here are some romantic moments of the couple to show the love and chemistry they shared onscreen.