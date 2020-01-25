samasource-ceo-leila-janah-passes-away-at-37

January 25, 2020 | 4: 46pm

The tech community has been left reeling after the death of Samasource founder and CEO, Leila Janah, passed away Friday at the young age of 37. The cause of death, according to the company’s website, was Epithelioid Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

Janah was a bright light in the male-dominated, bro culture of Silicon Valley, where female CEOs are few and far between. She founded Samasource, which “deliver(s) turnkey, high-quality training data and validation for the world’s leading AI technologies,” in 2008.

A statement on Samasource said: “Leila spearheaded a global impact sourcing movement and was a champion for environmental sustainability and ending global poverty. … Her commitment to creating a better world was unparalleled. The ripple effects of her work will be felt for generations. … We are all committed to continuing Leila’s work, and to ensure her legacy and vision is carried out for years to come. To accomplish this, Wendy Gonzalez, a longtime business partner and friend to Leila, will take the helm as interim CEO of Samasource. Previously the organization’s COO, Wendy has spent the past five years working alongside Leila to craft Samasource’s vision and strategy.”