samantha-ruth-prabhu-sizzled-yesterday-in-a-pink-saree-for-zee-cine-awards-tamil-2020,-fans-are-going-wild-with-her-looks

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was an eye turner during the Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 which was held in Nehru stadium yesterday Saturday 4th January 2020. She was nominated for the movie Super Deluxe in the best actress category. She gave an amazing, shocking and a bold performance in Super Deluxe which won her so much applauds and she won the award at the event. Her outfit was one of the most talked portion of yesterday’s event as she looked ravishing and stunning in a pink saree that had a modern touch. Samantha’s fans were excited to see her favourite star in a hot outfit and they were liking and sharing her photos.