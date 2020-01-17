samantha-markle-blames-meghan-for-decision-to-quit-royal-life-with-prince-harry

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister has blamed the duchess for the decision with Prince Harry to step back from royal life.

In an interview with ITV’s This Morning, Samantha Markle – who has not spoken to the duchess since 2014 – said Meghan’s ‘tune changed’ after she faced criticism in the press.

She said: ‘I feel as though it was her decision because she wasn’t happy with the criticism that had taken place publically.’

Samantha also claimed her father, Thomas Markle, would ‘of course’ be prepared to testify against Meghan in her lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday.

The Duchess of Sussex is suing the newspaper and its parent company Associated Newspapers, accusing it of unlawfully publishing a private letter written to her father in the weeks leading up to her wedding to Prince Harry.

Lawyers for Meghan allege misuse of private information, infringement of copyright and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018 in publishing the letter.

The Mail on Sunday rejects each claim and will argue it was justified in printing extracts because there is a ‘huge and legitimate’ public interest in the ‘personal relationships’ of members of the royal family.

High Court documents suggest the paper will claim Meghan and other royals ‘rely on publicity about themselves and their lives to maintain the privileged positions they hold’.

The legal documents also revealed the newspaper will rely on evidence from Mr Markle, including that he ‘had a weighty right to tell his version of what had happened between himself and his daughter including the contents of the letter’.

Adding that she did not see a ‘reconciliation’ on the cards with Meghan, Samantha claimed Thomas would ‘have quite a bit to say soon’.

Michelin chef refuses to serve vegan food because ‘it’s a rip-off’

She said: ‘Firstly she had mailed him the letter and if someone mails a letter to you, it is your property.

‘She wrote the letter with the intention of giving it to him. Therefore it’s his. There’s also the issue of allegedly she had shared it with several of her friends and also People magazine – so it went from the private forum of her to my dad, to People magazine, which is the public forum.’

She added: ‘It seems somewhat ludicrous in my opinion.’

Samantha said she believed the letter was written as part of a ‘PR stunt’ and an attempt to ‘discredit my father’.

Visits Meghan has made this week to charities in Vancouver, Canada, were also branded a ‘PR stunt’ by Samantha who said: ‘How many coats and pairs of boots were these women at the shelter given?

‘Public events are helpful but really people in crisis need resources.’

Viewers raged on Twitter against Samantha Markle’s comments, with many accusing her of attempting to gain attention off the back of the speculation surrounding the Duchess of Sussex.