Samantha Akkineni's picture with her dog is cuteness personified

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most successful south actresses. She has won our hearts with her amazing talent and beautiful looks. Samantha has an infectious smile and beautiful skin. Her style game is always on point and her Instagram page is quite a proof. Well, this mesmerizing beauty is quite active on Instagram and posts a lot of pictures and stories with her pet dog.

Samantha is an epitome of cuteness without a doubt, but this South Indian beauty posted a cute story of her and her cute little pet. She put a caption ‘ Is it time for you to go to work yet #chroniclesofbeingcute’. The cute dog is seen getting cosy with Samantha and it is the cutest sight to watch. And on a serious note, it is difficult to choose the cutest among them. We can’t stop ourselves from looking at the adorable duo having a fun time.

Take a look at the picture and we are sure you will fall in love with the picture like we did.