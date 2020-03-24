Samantha Akkineni Vs Vedhika Kumar Vs Nayathara Vs Keerthy Suresh: Who pulled off the black gown better?

South beauties are giving a tough competition to the Bollywood divas when it comes to fashion.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most fashionable actresses in the South Indian film industry. The renowned actress is undoubtedly a true blue fashionista and her Instagram account proves it all. Be it attending a wedding or promoting her films in style, Samantha makes sure to grab our attention with her sartorial choices. She looks breathtakingly beautiful in Black gown and fans to have been drooling over the diva’s latest picture.

On the other hand, we have the south siren Vedhika Kumar gives inspiration to many women about style and new trends. However, when it comes to wearing a black gown, she makes sure to stand out. She is seen a beautiful black gown and we just can’t wait to steal it.

A ‘Superstar’ tag is pretty rare for an actress especially in Indian cinema and Nayanthara has acquired it after a decade of hard work. The multifaceted acting talent and breathtaking appearance who has survived the industry for more than a decade now and emerged as a star. Her black gown look is winning appreciation and love from the audiences.

Last but not the least, Keerthy Suresh, who made the entire Tollywood sit up and take notice of her acting talent with her performance in Mahanati, has amazing fashion sense is famous for her fabulous fashion styles. She also carries the black gown with grace.

However, who amongst these beautiful actresses is rocking in a black gown?

Check out pics-