Samantha Akkineni Hit and Flop Movies List

Samantha Akkineni is also known as Ruth Prabhu. She is an actor and works in Telugu and Tamil films. She has established herself as a leading actress in the South Indian film industry.

The best films of Samantha are

Ye Maaya Chesave is a 2010 romantic film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. This film was the debut of Samantha and she received Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress and a Nandi Award.

Eega is an action film directed by S.S. Rajamouli and this film received positive reviews.

Rangasthalam 1985 is an action and drama film directed by Sukumar in 2018.

Dookudu is a Telugu language film of 2011 and it was a super hit film.

The Flop films of Samantha are

Jabardasth is a Telugu film of 2013 and it didn’t achieve success and was a flop film

Ramayya Vasthavayya is a Telugu film of 2014 and it has become a flop film.

10 Endrathukulla is a Tamil film over 2015.

Brahmotsavam is a Telugu film of 2016.

