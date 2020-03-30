sam-neill-compares-jurassic-world-3-delay-to-insects-trapped-in-amber

With the current standstill disrupting lives all over the world, Hollywood remains closed, with movie productions having come to a complete halt in the name of public health. One movie which has been affected by this is the much-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Jurassic World 3. Not only disappointing fans, the long wait for things to get going has also disappointed returning star Sam Neill who has now spoken out about the production delay.

“Suddenly, here we are. We have been cryogenically frozen, and Jurassic World: Dominion is on hold. Insects in amber. And like virtually every actor in the world right now, I’m not working. Dammit. But we will return. We will. And what joy it will be to be back on a set, doing what I love best, with just the kind of people I love: other actors and all the remarkable people it takes to make a movie. That rare privilege. And to put things into perspective – there are many many worse things than a suspended movie.”

Sam Neill’s thoughts on the matter are delightfully poetic, even making reference to the world of Jurassic Park. Despite the gloomy circumstances that he is discussing, Neill manages to remain upbeat, and even optimistic, as he discusses the future and how excited he is to be returning to the world of dinosaurs, before finally reminding us all that there are much worse things out there than delayed movie productions. Like bloodthirsty velociraptors, for example.

Sam Neill continues, letting us know how he has been using his time during this self-isolation, and guiding people to use this time as productively as possible.

“So what to do in the meantime? Most importantly of course – stay home. And I find myself surprisingly busy there. Fact is, most of the time at work, you actually spend a fair bit of the day staring dully at a trailer wall. Instead, here I find myself being busy with all the things I’m usually too busy to get busy about. I’m playing my uke. I’m singing.”

“I’m Skyping with my friends. I’m intimately involved in the rearing of my grandchildren 2000 miles away. I’m rediscovering poetry. I put silly stuff on social media to encourage people, to cheer them up with a message [ Twitter @twopaddocks Instagram – @samneilltheprop ]. I get pleasure out of ironing my shirts and polishing a silver platter within an inch of its life. I’m reading great novels I’d never opened. I planted a shrub. There is beauty in the everyday.”

Again, his positive words are quite calming during this time of unprecedented stress and confusion, and it is good to see that the actor is managing to keep his chin up. His advice is certainly worth taking on board, though getting pleasure out of ironing shirts is maybe a bit too tall of an ask.

Jurassic World: Dominion joins a host of other properties that have had to put things on pause. In the last couple of weeks the likes of Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984, No Time to Die, Fast 9, Mulan, and others have all had to move their release dates. Luckily, the next Jurassic Park installment isn’t due until next summer, but the filming is on the shelf for the moment. This comes to us from Variety with Sam Neill releasing lots of upbeat clips to his official Instagram account.

