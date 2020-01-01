sam-armytage-caught-up-in-nsw-fires

Sunrise star Sam Armytage has shared her terrifying ordeal driving through the NSW south coast fire zone over New Year’s Eve.

Holidaying with her partner Richard Lavender, the Channel 7 presenter filmed the vast nothingness of the scorched surrounds in Bemboka from the passenger seat. At that stage the bushfire warning had been upgraded to emergency level due to a fast-moving fire burning north of the small town on New Year’s Eve.

Seven people have died this week in fires burning on the NSW south coast, with thousands still stranded.

On arrival to Narooma, Armytage posted sobering images of the ominous blood-red horizon and day blanketed by darkness.

“Day turned to night … The sky was on fire,” she captioned one of the confronting scenes – similar to the many eerie photos plaguing social media this week.

media_camera Sam Armytage shares footage driving through bushfire-affected areas. Picture: Instagram.

media_camera ‘Needless to say, no filter,’ Armytage captioned the apocalyptic image. Picture: Instagram.

media_camera Armytage posted the photos once she was home safely. Picture: Instagram.

After escaping the fire zone with her dogs, the television personality wished her followers well and expressed her gratitude to the “brave souls” battling several blazes across Australia.

“A belated HNY to you all. We’ve made it out of the south coast fire zone & I’m feeling very excited for a shower, some electricity & telecommunications,” Armytage wrote.

“More seriously, I’m feeling very thankful for my lot in life & very sad for those who’ve just lost lives, livestock & livelihoods.”

Seemingly rattled by her close call, Armytage said she would be using the year ahead to “simplify her life”.

View this post on Instagram A belated HNY to you all. We’ve made it out of the South Coast fire zone & I’m feeling very excited for a shower, some electricity & telecommunications. More seriously, I’m feeling very thankful for my lot in life & very sad for those who’ve just lost lives, livestock & livelihoods. I plan to use the year ahead wisely. To simplify my life. With more love for my loved ones, more kindness, more patience, more healthy living. Wishing for more rain for our farmers, better management of our environment & good karma for all those brave souls (paid & unpaid) out there fighting these horrendous fires. To you & yours, from me & mine, be safe. Be happy & love lots in 2020. SA xx 😘 #wwaunzambassador A post shared by Samantha Armytage ⭐️ (@sam_armytage) on Dec 31, 2019 at 11: 09pm PST

“Wishing for more rain for our farmers, better management of our environment & good karma for all those brave souls (paid & unpaid) out there fighting these horrendous fires,” she wrote.

“To you & yours, from me & mine, be safe. Be happy & love lots in 2020.”

Armytage’s imagery was taken close to Cobargo but was posted when she was safely home as there was no internet coverage in the fire-affected areas.

Her post comes amid terrifying warnings a major humanitarian crisis is threatening people on the NSW south coast who have been given a 24-hour deadline to leave.

media_camera People are stranded on the beach as bushfire arrives into the township of Malua Bay, north of Narooma. Picture: Alex Coppel.

Bushfire-ravaged communities in southern NSW will continue to try to assess the damage after seven lives and at least 176 homes were lost.

In Victoria, residents are coming to grips with “horrifying” bushfires that have destroyed properties and claimed a life in East Gippsland, as firefighters continue to fend off blazes.

And, a catastrophic fire danger rating has been issued for Western Australia’s Goldfields region today.

Today, a fleet of ships and helicopters is making its way to coastal regions to supply and rescue residents trapped by fires in an Australian Defence Force deployment to bring food, water and medical help to towns in danger.

Looking to the weekend, NSW authorities have warned that no amount of firefighting resources can prevent a possible repeat of Tuesday’s bushfire catastrophe on the weekend when conditions worsen.

Temperatures are expected to soar back into the 40s ­accompanied by strong, erratic winds in fire-affected areas, posing a grave risk to life and property.

