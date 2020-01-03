Home NEWS Salted caramel pots recipe

Salted caramel pots recipe

By
Mary Smith
-
6
0
salted-caramel-pots-recipe

Prep time: 5 minutes, plus refrigerating | Cooking time: 5 minutes

MAKES

Four (or six smaller servings)

INGREDIENTS

For the caramel

  • 125g unsalted butter
  • 210g soft light brown (light muscovado) sugar
  • 150ml double cream
  • ¼ tsp vanilla bean paste
  • 2 pinches of sea salt flakes

To serve

  • 16 amaretti biscuits (make sure they’re the hard ones, not soft)
  • 350ml crème fraîche
  • 200g fresh raspberries (about 12)
  • 4 sprigs of mint

METHOD

  1. Melt the butter in a saucepan set over a medium heat. Add the sugar, the double cream, the vanilla and salt, and mix thoroughly. Bring the mixture to the boil, then reduce to a simmer for about five minutes, until it thickens slightly.
  2. Place four amaretti biscuits into four small pots or ramekins (about 240ml capacity), and crush lightly with the end of a rolling pin.
  3. Carefully pour the hot caramel mixture over the biscuits and transfer to the fridge until needed.
  4. When ready to serve, spoon a little crème fraîche into each pot, top with fresh raspberries and garnish with a sprig of mint.

Recipe from Fish and Seafood to Share by Rick and Katie Toogood (Pavilion, £18.99). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here