salted-caramel-pots-recipe

Prep time: 5 minutes, plus refrigerating | Cooking time: 5 minutes
Contents
MAKES
Four (or six smaller servings)
INGREDIENTS
For the caramel
- 125g unsalted butter
- 210g soft light brown (light muscovado) sugar
- 150ml double cream
- ¼ tsp vanilla bean paste
- 2 pinches of sea salt flakes
To serve
- 16 amaretti biscuits (make sure they’re the hard ones, not soft)
- 350ml crème fraîche
- 200g fresh raspberries (about 12)
- 4 sprigs of mint
METHOD
- Melt the butter in a saucepan set over a medium heat. Add the sugar, the double cream, the vanilla and salt, and mix thoroughly. Bring the mixture to the boil, then reduce to a simmer for about five minutes, until it thickens slightly.
- Place four amaretti biscuits into four small pots or ramekins (about 240ml capacity), and crush lightly with the end of a rolling pin.
- Carefully pour the hot caramel mixture over the biscuits and transfer to the fridge until needed.
- When ready to serve, spoon a little crème fraîche into each pot, top with fresh raspberries and garnish with a sprig of mint.
