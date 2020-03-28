Salman Khan's Tiger 3 To Start Shooting In January 2021?

Salman Khan is on a role-shopping spree. Barely had he completed and released Dabangg 3 than he began work on another film with the same director Prabhudheva. With Radhe now almost complete and being readied for an Eid release, Salman is all set to begin shooting Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala from mid-2020.

That’s not all. The latest project that Salman has given the nod to is the third film in the Tiger franchise. After Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman is all set for Tiger 3 to be shot from early 2021.

The question is, who will direct Tiger 3? Salman has fallen out with both Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar who directed Part 1 and 2. And Prabhudheva who was being considered to direct the third Tiger film is also no more in Salman’s good books.

The buzz is that Salman may direct Tiger 3 himself.

Elaborating on this eventuality a close friend of Salman reasons, “Why not? As it is, Bhai is ghost-directing most of his own films.”