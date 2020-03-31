salman-khan’s-nephew-abdullah-khan-passes-away,-superstar-mourns-his-death-with-emotional-post

|

Here's some sad news pouring in! Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah Khan passed away on Monday. The superstar took to his social media page to mourn his demise with an emotional post. He posted a monochrome picture with Abdullah who was a body builder and wrote, "Will always love you." (sic) Actor Rahul Dev was one of the first ones to offer his condolences and he wrote, "Sincere condolences and prayers .. Strength to family." Salman Khan's Race 3 co-star Daisy Shah also mourned Abdullah's death and posted, "Will always love you my bestie… #restinpeace ❤️." (sic) As per a report in India Today, Abdullah suffered from diabetes and was recently admitted to Dhirubhai Kokilaben Ambani Hospital two days ago after he felt uneasy. Later, when Salman came to know about his cousin's health, he got him shifted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. As soon as the news of Abdullah's death hit the internet, there were rumours that the cause of death is the novel Coronavirus. However, sources from the family denied these speculations and said that he passed away because of heart-related issues. Abdullah wasn't connected with the film industry. However, Salman often posted videos and pictures with him on social media. Last year, the superstar had posted a video in which he was seen lifting Abdullah. He had captioned the video as, "I am @beingstrongindia and he is @realstrong.in @aaba81 (sic)."