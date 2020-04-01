salman-khan-upset-over-not-being-able-to-attend-nephew’s-funeral-amid-coronavirus-lockdown

|

Published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 11: 10 [IST]

Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah Khan succumbed to 'heart ailments' at a hospital in Mumbai. The superstar took to his social media page to offer his heartfelt condolence to him with an emotional post. Unfortunately, according to reports, Salman won't be able to attend Abdullah's funeral in Indore due to the nationwide lockdown owing to the novel Coronavirus pandemic. The Bharat actor's manager Jordy Patel informed Bombay Times that Salman is upset over not being able to pay his final tributes to his nephew. However, the superstar will pay a visit to the bereaved family after the lockdown is lifted. Salman's manager was quoted as saying by the daily, "Salman is at his farmhouse in Panvel and because of the nationwide lockdown, he won't be able to travel. The funeral will be held in Indore, which is Abdullah's hometown. Salman will visit the family later." Salman's father Salim Khan told the tabloid, "Abdullah mere nephew ka beta tha. I am glad that in the times of a lockdown also, all the paperwork went smoothly. Abdullah was staying in Mumbai, and was very close to all of us." Abdullah was not connected to the film industry. However, Salman often posted pictures and videos with him on social media. With respect to work, the superstar will be next seen in Prabhu Deva's action-thriller Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is an official remake of the Korean film The Outlaws and also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Besides this movie, Salman is also doing Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde as his leading lady.