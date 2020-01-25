salman-khan-stalks-katrina-kaif-on-instagram,-gives-a-zoom-in-to-her-every-picture

Salman Khan [L] and Katrina Kaif during an eventPUNIT PARANJPE/AFP/Getty

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have definitely set a precedent for estranged couples with their unmatched bond of love in friendship. The ex lovers have always been vocal about how they support and admire each other in their respective lives. We all know that the Dabangg Khan has never shied away from showing off his affection towards Katrina on any public platform. And yet again, Salman seized the moment to make Katrina blush on stage and make her feel special.

At Umang 2020, the annual Mumbai Police show, Salman Khan made a dapper appearance in black suit while Katrina looked gorgeous in a light-coloured sari. So when Salman finished his power-packed performance, Kapil Sharma made sure to give Salman a much needed of Katrina on stage.

Salman can’t get enough of Katrina

Going on with his tradition of asking quirky to his guests on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil asked Salman whether he stalks any girl on Instagram. To this, Salman gave a witty answer saying that he never stalks anyone on social media but gives a zoom-in while checking out every photo of Katrina Kaif on her Instagram.

Salman’s close friends call Katrina ‘bhabhi’

Earlier, it was reported that Salman and Katrina’s bonding has grown so strong that his close friends have already started calling Katrina ‘bhabhi (sister-in-law)’.

“Many of us call her ‘Katrina Bhabhi’. She is like that only in Bhai’s life. The dependable, most valued woman outside his mother and sisters. If Bhai had his way, he would’ve married her (Katrina) ten years ago. But she didn’t want to, for whatever reasons. Her career, perhaps. Besides Salman, the only serious relationship she got into was Ranbir Kapoor. As long as it lasted she’d run to Bhai for advice every time there was a problem with Ranbir. After she broke up with Ranbir, Salman was there to catch her from falling. I think now they are closer than ever before. Salman’s mother and sisters dote on Katrina. In fact Salman’s mother wants him to marry her,” a source was earlier quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Romance brewing between Katrina and Vicky Kaushal

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly going strong in their new relationship. Their recent outings together, which appear to be more planned than just a co-incidence, hints at the two of them growing fonder towards each-other with each passing day. What’s interesting is that the two don’t have any qualms in getting clicked together and happily pose for the shutterbugs.

Vicky and Katrina have been spotted together at quite a few parties over the past few months, including filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday party last week. While the buzz of a rumoured relationship has been doing the rounds of the gossip grapevine for a while now, the more cynical have dismissed it all as publicity stunt.

Is it game on really, for VicKat? Fans of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on social media would love to think so.