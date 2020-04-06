salman-khan-says-there-is-no-point-in-being-brave,-‘i-am-scared-i-haven’t-seen-my-father-in-3-weeks’

|

Published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 10: 57 [IST]

Salman Khan has changed the meaning of the age-old film dialogue, 'jo darr gaya woh marr gaya'. The actor, during an interaction with his nephew Nirvan Khan, on Instagram said there is no point in being brave in current times of Coronavirus. In the video, Salman and Nirvan, actor-director Sohail Khan's son, can be seen talking about the lockdown due to COVID-19. The actor urges his fans to stay scared and stay home. "So hum log toh bhai darr gaye hai (we are scared)," Salman says straight up as his nephew nods in approval. The actor says that they had come to this place for a few days and now they are here while father Salim Khan, is at home in Mumbai. "I haven't seen my father for three weeks, Nirvan hasn't seen his father for three weeks. We are scared and we are saying it with full bravery." He also adds that social distancing is the best way to help flatten the curve, so we don't overwhelm the country's healthcare system. He says there is no need to show unnecessary bravery like actors do on screen, these are testing times and people should listen to government's appeal and stay where they are. Earlier, Salman had also pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the national lockdown. Salman Khan has been proactive on social media and helping spread awareness about the Coronavirus pandemic. Through various posts, the actor time and again has asked his fans in his own style to stay at home and stay out of trouble. In another post, he also thanked the healthcare workers and Police force for doing their best in challenging times like these. On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen next in Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Disha Patani. Post lockdown, the actor will reportedly complete the film's shoot and begin work on the multi-starrer, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.