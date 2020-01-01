salman-khan-rings-in-new-year’s-eve-with-ayat-at-his-farmhouse

Ayush Sharma, Salman Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Ahil Sharma along with Baby AyatInstagram

Salman Khan’s birthday is often a star-studded affair. However, this year Bhaijaan got a huge surprise as his sister Arpita Khan gave birth to a baby girl Ayat.

Since that day wishes are pouring in for the family. Salman, who always makes it a ritual to ring in his birthday at his farmhouse, decided to skip it as his sister was due and after the birth of baby girl Ayat. Ever since the first picture of Ayat went online, fans and fraternity just couldn’t stop gushing over baby Ayat’s snaps.

During the birthday celebration, Salman Khan got emotional after seeing the first picture of lil Ayat. A teary-eyed bhai told the media, “Ab celebrations sath mein hoga. Maamaaur chacha toh bann gaya, abhi baap banna baaki hai. (Now the celebrations will be together. I have become a maternal and paternal uncle, but I am yet to become a father. I woke and checked my phone and saw the picture of Ayat, nothing could have been a better gift than this to our family. She is beautiful. Ab iske baad toh December 27 ka matlab hi badal gaya in our family. In fact, I just tweeted to my fans that I really want to thank them for their love and good wishes.”

Ayat was born at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. Besides Salman, his parents Salim and Salma, brother Sohail and his wife, were seen at the hospital. The actor’s former girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, his other sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, were seen arriving too. Salman was accompanied by his alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur when he reached the hospital.

As per social media posts, Salman and family are all set to ring in New Year’s eve at their farmhouse at Panvel with the lil one Ayat!

