salman-khan-got-to-hear-this-when-he-asked-deepika-padukone-about-her-pregnancy

Deepika Padukone is receiving praises from all corners because of her last release ‘Chhapaak’ and to promote the film Deepika also made an appearance on Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13. She had an amazing time and fun banter with Salman but what caught our attention was when Salman teased Deepika on getting pregnant.

He said that Deepika’s fans might get to see her with a baby soon and the actress was surely not to keep calm on this, she immediately gave it back to Salman telling him to marry first. Salman further added that marriage and having kids have nothing in common, putting a full stop to this fun banter.

Deepika Padukone on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13

‘Do I look pregnant?’ Deepika asked

This is not the first time when the Padmaavat actress has got upset with the pregnancy rumours surrounding and the constant need for people to know about one’s pregnancy. When a reporter had asked the same Deepika had replied, “Do I look pregnant? I will ask you when I will plan (to have a family). If you give me permission then I will plan. If I become pregnant then you will see that in nine months.”

Deepika is currently on cloud nine owing to her success from ‘Chhapaak’. The actress had not only gained praise for her movie but also for her bold act to support the JNU students in spite of the release of her movie and without bothering the repercussions that her film could have faced. On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 with husband Ranveer Singh. She also has Shakun Batra’s romantic drama with Siddhant Chaturvedi and a film on Draupadi where she has also her role as a producer as well.