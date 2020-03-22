salman-khan-appeals-to-fans-to-follow-janta-curfew;-‘what-is-your-problem-if-it-saves-lives’-he-says

In the face of a looming threat of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak turning into an epidemic in India, Bollywood celebrities are doing their part to spread awareness.

The Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan posted a video in which he appeals to fans and followers to follow the ‘janta curfew’ requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stresses on the fact that no one is safe from coronavirus and that everyone needs to take the necessary precautions to prevent its spread.

In the video posted on his Instagram, Salman starts off by saying, “Mera naam hai Salman Khan. Pehle to un sab ko thank you kehna chaahonga jo health mein ya police mei abhi tak kaam rahe hain (My name is Salman Khan. I would like to start by thanking all those who are still stepping out of their homes to help stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic).”

“Appeal ye hai ki govt aapke liye aur hum sab ke liye bol rahi hai, Isko seriously lo aur afwahein mat phailao (My appeal is that you follow what the government is saying and don’t spread rumours),” he continues, adding, “Ye hamesha se problem hai, sabko lagta hai ke yeh hamare saath nahi hoga. Ye coronavirus kisiko bhi ho sakta hai, bas mein, train mei, market mein, har jagah, to kaheko pange le rahe ho bahar jaana hai (No one is safe from coronavirus and you can get infected anywhere).”

He concludes, “Ye public holiday nahi hai bhai, ye bahut serious mamla hai to ye sab band karo. Haath dho, mask pehno, protect karo apne aap ko, saaf suthre raho aur logon se dur raho. Ye sab karne mei kya dikkat hai aapko, agar jaan bach rahi hai saikdo logon ki, aapki khud ki to kya problem hai, ye zindagi ka saval hai (Follow all the necessary precautions and don’t go it. If this saves lives including your own then what is your problem? This is not a public holiday).”

Other celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have promised to follow the ‘janta curfew’.

