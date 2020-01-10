salman-khan-announces-his-next,-kabhi-eid-kabhi-diwali,-directed-by-farhad-samji,-produced-by-sajid-nadiadwala

Superstar Salman Khan on Friday announced his Eid 2021 release will be titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter to announce the movie, which will be written and produced by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala.

Check out the tweet here





Announcing my next film… KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ….



STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA …



DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI… EID 2021 … #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

Housefull 4 helmer Farhad Samjhi will direct the film. Samjhi has written on Twitter he is excited to be on board. Check out his tweet here

Thankful to the Almighty for this opportunity…. Excited to direct kabhi eid kabhi diwali starring @beingsalmankhan… story & produced by #SajidNadiadwala. Releasing EID 2021@NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Farhad Samji (@farhad_samji) January 10, 2020

The actor, whose last release Dabangg 3, performed moderately at the box office, will next be seen in Prabhu Deva’s Radhe. The film will hit the theatres on Eid this year, along with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb. The two superstars have shared screen space in films such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Jaan-E-Mann.

Speaking about locking horns with Akshay on Eid, Salman had said, “We will be coming back together on Eid next year, and I hope his film does well or better than us. I wish them all the best. Every film should do well.”

The actor also has a slew of other releases lined up. In December last year, Salman confirmed the fourth instalment of the Dabangg franchise has been “written.”

Elaborating on the status of Sohail Khan’s Sher Khan, Salman said the movie will only go on floors after two to three more films. He adds the film will require a significant amount of VFX, and can take up to a year in post-production.

Salman also confirmed he has been approached by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar with a script. While the actor remained tight-lipped about signing the movie, he dubbed Farhan and his sister-filmmaker Zoya Akhtar his “younger siblings.”

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 10, 2020 15: 25: 27 IST