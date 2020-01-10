salma-hayek’s-‘big-butt’-ripped-her-oscars-dress-so-renee-zellweger-lent-her-a-new-one-because-friendship

Salma Hayek has just taught us a life lesson for 2020 – it pays to be good mates with Renee Zellweger.

The Desperado actress, 53, revealed her pal Renee once lent her a dress for the Oscars after her ‘big butt’ ripped her own.

Sorry, what? Yes, there is a lot to unpack here.

Turns out in 2003, when both actresses were up for Best Actress (Renee for Chicago and Salma for Frida), Salma faced an absolute wardrobe disaster when her dress ‘exploded’ the night before the ceremony.

Luckily, Bridget Jones was on hand to save the day with a spare dress.

Salma recounted the heroic tale almost two decades later while presenting the best actress award to Renee – who she met in 1996 – at the National Board Of Review Awards Gala in New York.

‘It was annoying because at some point I would go, “I wish she wins, she’s so amazing,”‘ Salma told the audience.

‘And even the night before when my big butt exploded the seams of my Oscar dress and I had no dress for the Oscars, she ended up giving me one of her dresses that, thank God, was wide here [gestured around her bum] and stretchy here [gestured around her breasts].’

‘That’s what I wore for that night, the Zorro actress said of the black and white Carolina Herrera gown she rocked on the night.

Despite the adorable camaraderie between the two actresses, they both lost out to Nicole Kidman for her performance in The Hours.

‘I really wish that they would have a tie so that we could both win but we both lost,’ Salma complained.

Renee’s big win comes just days after she scooped her first Golden Globe in 17 years for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic Judy.

The 50-year-old beating out the likes of Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell) for the gong.

‘Wow, I really am up here. Well, hi everybody, it’s nice to see you. Y’all look pretty good 17 years later,” Zellweger joked onstage.

With her winning streak, Renee could be well on the way to an Oscar, with nominations getting announced on January 13.

Her presence at the Oscars would put the other guests’ minds at rest at least – if there’s any wardrobe malfunctions they’ll know exactly who to call…





