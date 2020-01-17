sally-rooney’s-normal-people-tv-series-releases-first-look-trailer

Sally Rooney’s Normal People remains one of the most talked about novels of recent years, and so the upcoming BBC Three adaptation is one of 2020’s most eagerly awaited TV shows.

And now fans have even more cause to look forward to the 12-part series, with a first trailer for the series having just been released:

The series was filmed on location in Dublin, Sligo and Italy with directorial duties shared by Hettie McDonald (Howard’s End) and Oscar nominated Lenny Abrahamson (Room).

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Cold Feet) and newcomer Paul Mescal play the dual lead roles of Marianne and Connell, two teenagers who are approaching the end of their school days in a small town in the west of Ireland, before they both move to Trinity College in Dublin.

The series follows the pair, who are from very different backgrounds, as they embark on an often complicated, life-altering relationship.

The cast also includes Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders, Rosie) and Aislín McGuckin (Outlander, The Nephew).

An official release date is yet to be announced, but Normal People will air in spring 2020 on BBC Three and BBC One. The series will also be available to stream on Hulu for those in the US.