sally-rooney-fans-lose-their-minds-as-normal-people-trailer-drops:-‘i’m-not-emotionally-prepared’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

The first trailer for Normal People has dropped, and no one is prepared.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal have taken on the roles of Marianne and Connell in the small-screen adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling 2018 novel.

The 12-part series – aired on BBC Three and Hulu – follows the star-crossed teenagers as they fall in and out of love, while dealing with peer pressure, societal issues and growing up.

And the teaser shows the pair at different stages of their rollercoaster romance, giving us glimpses at their school days and university parties.

Audio of their phone conversation plays over the trailer, in which Marianne can be heard telling him: ‘I keep thinking, how nice it was to see you.

‘I was thinking that I’ve missed…. having you in my life, and that maybe it would be nice to…. have you in it…. again?

‘I know we haven’t… really done the whole friendship thing, but I guess I was just wondering if we could…’

We didn’t think it was possible to feel that many emotions in the space of 50 seconds, so we’re absolutely not ready for 12 entire episodes of it.

Fans flocked to Twitter to rave about the clip, with one commenting: ‘One of my favourite books!!! Very excited for this.

‘Omg I’m already in my feelings,’ another replied.

An impressed follower posted: ‘Please let this be what I hope it is.’

While a social media user added: ‘I’m not emotionally prepared for this.’

The series has been adapted by author Sally herself, alongside writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Reefe, with Lenny Abrahamson in the director’s chair.

Speaking about her novel being made into a series, the writer said: ‘As a longtime admirer of Lenny Abrahamson’s work, it’s a special privilege for me to be working alongside him on the adaptation of Normal People.

‘I couldn’t be happier with the cast and team we’ve put together, and I’m very excited to watch them bringing new life to the story onscreen.’

Normal People is set to air on BBC this spring.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Cameron Diaz seen for first time since announcing birth of daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden

MORE: Love Island’s Finley Tapp’s fetishes get weirder as he admits to liking women to have a spine





