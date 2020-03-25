salim-khan-recalls-the-time-when-salman-was-in-jail:-‘we-felt-guilty-even-while-drinking-water’

|

Salman Khan shares a close bond with his father Salim Khan and has often spoken about his love and admiration for the lyricist-screenwriter on various instances. The latter has also been a strong pillar of strength for Salman whenever the actor has been through trying times. In an interview with Neelesh Mishra in 2019, the actor's father Salim Khan had opened up on how the family dealt with it. Bollywood lyricist and Salman's father, Salim Khan had said he felt guilty while drinking water at home when Salman was in jail. Salim was speaking with Neelesh Mishra in an interview last year. Recalling the days when the superstar was in prison, the veteran writer said in the interview, "There is no provision in law for parents of those accused. What wrong did the parents do? How hurt will they be when their child is punished, what are they being punished for? We felt guilty even while drinking water and using AC because we were thinking about his conditions in the jail. He had told me that it is just a rug for bed with no fan and they keep a bucket beside him." He also opened up about his visit to Salman when the actor was in Jodhpur jail and revealed, "343 qaidi number – Mai Jodhpur gaya (Prisoner number 343, when I went to Jodhpur ), they were talking about prisoners. The people told me, 'Hukum aap baitho (Please sit, sir.)' and they were talking, '343 ko le aao, 343 aa gaya'.Wo aya to 343 Salman tha (Bring 343, 343 came and it was Salman)." In the same interview, Salim Khan also said he will never move out his of apartment in Bandra. Explaining the reason, he revealed, "After writing Zanjeer, I was in a position to get a house in Bandra, I saw no one is going to build an apartment in front of this and there is a garden in the backside. I bought this flat thinking this would be last, have been here since 73. Salman has often suggested I should get a bungalow or penthouse but I told him I am happy here. He is here because of me and he faces a lot of troubles because of the small space that is there. The 1000square feet he has for the flat is too less, given half of it is consumed in his gym. It is too small for anyone, not just a star. I feel like shifting to a larger place but I won't be happy anywhere else." Speaking about films, Salman Khan will be next seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.