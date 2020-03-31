saks-fifth-avenue-just-marked-down-more-than-40000-items

Well, 40,000-plus products later and we’ve officially scoured through the bulk of Saks Fifth Avenue’s Friends and Family Sale (translation: one of the retailer’s best sales of the entire year). And while our eyes are tired from looking at all that fashion goodness, our excitement for what’s included among these countless markdowns that are 25 percent off is giving us all the energy we need.

Yes, we know 40,000 items is a lot. But there are certain brands (and specific items) that we’re always on the lookout for when sales this big come around. Have you been meaning to get your hands on that Barbra Streisand sweater Jennifer Lopez has been wearing on repeat? Same. That’s why our jaws dropped when we discovered that it was included in Saks’ Friends and Family Sale. Actually, there are lots of J.Lo-approved items tucked away in the discounts, like the Coach Courier Leather Satchel she modeled in the brand’s campaign and Beyond Yoga leggings.

What’s more, you can score Jennifer Aniston’s go-to undie label on sale (talking about you, Hanky Panky), Kelly Ripa-approved Ganni, and the espadrille brand Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have both worn.

Our advice on how to not get entirely overwhelmed by this once-in-a-lifetime sale? Start by shopping our curated selection below. Then, search for some brands (or pieces) you’ve been eyeing for weeks because they just might be marked down, too. Prices go up April 6, but we’re betting that most things will be sold out long before then, so run, don’t walk to score these deals.

Clothing

Coach Barbra Crew Sweatshirt, $169 (Originally $225)Ganni Seersucker Checked Maxi Dress, $214 (Originally $285)Mother Insider High-Rise Step Hem Crop Jeans, $164 (Originally $218)Sea Olive Organza Combo Puff-Sleeve Wool Top, $281 (Originally $375)Alice + Olivia Maeve Slip Midi Skirt, $199 (Originally $265)Theory Classic Straight Silk Shirt, $146 (Originally $325)I.Am.Gia Chelsey Puff-Sleeve Denim Flare Dress, $60 (Originally $115)Ksubi Feedback Cargo Pants, $165 (Originally $220)

Shoes

Aquatalia Carson Leather Loafers, $263 (Originally $350)Loeffler Randall Daisy Two Bow Espadrille Platform Sandals, $73 (Originally $195)Cult Gaia Cam Leather Booties, $272 (Originally $518)Castañer Carina Canvas Platform Wedge Espadrilles, $116 (Originally $155)By Far Greta Suede Wedge Mules, $379 (Originally $505)Ash Addict Chunky Sneaker, $206 (Originally $275)Vince Carver Flatform Sport Sandals, $169 (Originally $225)

Intimates

Fleur du Mal Lily Plunge Demi Triangle Bra, $111 (Originally $148)Calvin Klein Emilie Soft Cotton Bralette, $21 (Originally $28)Sleeper Feather-Trim Pajama Set, $240 (Originally $320)Hanky Panky Sweetheart Mesh Thong, $15 (Originally $24)Wacoal High-Standard Lift Bra, $49 (Originally $65)Ginia Lace Chevron Silk Slip, $87 (Originally $145)Wolford Colorado String Bodysuit, $187.50–$195.00 (Originally $250.00–$260.00)

Accessories

Cult Gaia Mini Gaia’s Ark Bag, $66 (Originally $128)Lele Sadoughi Jeweled Velvet Knot Headband, $149 (Originally $198)Coach Courier Leather Satchel, $488 (Originally $650)Dean Davidson Manhattan 22K Goldplated & Labradorite Layered Necklace, $169 (Originally $225)Ganni Heavy Satin Hair Tie, $19 (Originally $25)Staud Mini Shirley Leather Tote, $188 (Originally $250)Eugenia Kim Arabella Straw Sunhat, $334 (Originally $445)Le Specs Luxe June Zaap 53MM Sunglasses, $97 (Originally $129)