sajid-nadiadwala-confirms-salman-khan’s-kick-2-still-in-pipeline,-says-‘film-will-happen-in-december-2021’

Writer-director Sajid Nadiadwala has said that he is currently working on the script for Kick 2, the much-awaited sequel to 2014 blockbuster Kick.

But before Kick 2 hits the screens, Salman Khan and Nadiadwala will return for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, slated for Eid 2021 release.

Sajid Nadiadwala

“I had started writing this film even before I started with Kick 2. Salman and I are collaborating after six years and it feels just like our Judwaa days back then. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a film with a very different approach and we are sure the audience will love to see Salman in the avatar we have planned,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

“We are yet to lock the female co-star post which we will start working on the shoot dates. Kick 2 will happen in December 2021, I am in a process to finish writing the script,” he added. The filmmaker last September said that Kick 2 will not be releasing on Eid 2020.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be written and produced by Nadiadwala, while Farhad Samji, whose last project was Housefull 4, will direct. Nadiadwala and Khan have previously worked together on Jeet, Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Jaan-E-Mann, according to Mumbai Mirror.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jan 16, 2020 14: 07: 25 IST