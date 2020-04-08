sajid-nadiadwala-announces-bonus-for-400-employees-make-it-possible-for-more-donations

By Lekhaka |

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Because the pandemic is having a catastrophic influence on our country and the whole planet, it’s the responsibility of each individual to increase a helping submit whatever capacity possible. Understanding this need of the entire hour, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Foundation pledged to contribute to the PM Cares Fund and the principle Minister’s Relief Fund. After that, Sajid Nadiadwala also wanted the household of over 400 employees, including those earning daily wages to accomplish their bit in these trying times. Hence, the producer announced an additional benefit for every of his employees, to strengthen their hands, in order to contribute too. Empowering them with assist with mark their donations, every single employee of NGE, working at various levels, has pledged to contribute to the PM Cares Fund and the principle Minister’s Relief Fund. Expressing their gratitude, the employees took with their social media marketing and had great words to state for his or her ‘visionary’. “So touched by your ideas to contribute for the relief funds Sir! Giving us a supplementary amount alongside our Salaries to contribute for the PM funds! Thank you sir SN! Best boss! Heart suit. #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies”, Aditya Mandke wrote. Dipti Jindal writes, “A heart felt note for #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies I didn’t think it had been possible to respect him any longer …. I was wrong !!! He makes me wish to be better at the job and much more an improved person ! Many thanks boss !” Sharing the receipts to the donations, Jayesh Parmar writes, “Just did my bit and contributed towards the PM and Maharashtra CM relief funds. Many thanks Sajid sir for motivating and doubling up the total amount to increase the contribution.” Truly, this task by Sajid Nadiadwala have not just empowered many but additionally has widened the scope of contributions of these times for the country. (All social media marketing posts are unedited.)