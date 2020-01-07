sajid-javid-sets-date-for-‘transformative’-post-brexit-budget

The chancellor has set out plans to deliver the first post-Brexit Budget on March 11, promising a spending spree to help ‘left behind’ parts of the country.

Sajid Javid will set aside £100 billion for ‘transformative’ projects as part of a promise to bring about an ‘infrastructure revolution’ across the country over the coming year.

With Britain set to leave the EU on January 31, Mr Javid will outline how the UK can take advantage of the ‘huge opportunities’ that he claims will be presented by leaving the European Union.

The Conservatives are set to increase borrowing in order to fund promises in the Tory election manifesto, with the chancellor saying the ‘the country voted for change’ by backing Boris Johnson at the ballot box in December.

Speaking during a visit to the new £350 million Trafford Park tram line project in Manchester, Mr Javid said: ‘The country voted for change. There are still too many people in our great country that feel left behind and we are going to deliver that change.’

He will provide an economic update to the Cabinet on Tuesday before facing MPs in the Commons as they return from their Christmas break.

He said: ‘With this Budget we will unleash Britain’s potential – uniting our great country, opening a new chapter for our economy and ushering in a decade of renewal.’

During the general election campaign Mr Javid broke from the policies adopted by his predecessors, promising to loosen constraints on borrowing to the tune of up to £20 billion a year for capital spending.

Mr Javid will also update the Charter of Fiscal Responsibility with new rules to allow him to take advantage of historically low interest rates to borrow to invest ‘properly and responsibly’.

He will also offer help for ‘hard-working people in particular, especially with the cost of living’.

Mr Javid had been due to deliver a Budget in November but that was cancelled after Brexit was delayed and Mr Johnson decided to go to the country.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell said: ‘After a decade of wrecking the economy, we can have no confidence in a Tory Government delivering the scale of investment needed for renewal especially with a no-deal Brexit still on the table.

‘The lack of foresight in not focusing this Budget on the threat of climate change is also criminally irresponsible.

‘The Government has learnt nothing from the fires in Australia and the floods on Indonesia.

‘This will be a budget of climate change recklessness not renewal.’