saira-khan-demands-harry-and-meghan-confirm-whether-they’re-leaving-uk-due-to-racism

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been demanded to confirm whether or not they’re leaving their senior royal duties because of racism or because they didn’t want to do the job anymore.

Saira Khan voiced her thoughts on the palaver, after Harry and Meghan announced they were also ditching their HRH titles and will no longer receive public funds for their appearances.

Her passionate speech demanded the pair, who will ‘split their time between the UK and North America’ make it clear whether they’re leaving because of the racism Meghan has been subjected to, or because they didn’t want to do the job anymore.

‘I’m of that generation that sometimes you’ve got to give something a good shot and stick it out,’ Saira said on Loose Women today. ‘Whatever people say, the royal family is a safe institution and sometimes I was really hopeful for Meghan.’

She continued: ‘I don’t think two years…sometimes you can change the world opinion from being on the inside but you’ve got to give it a chance, you’ve got to see how things work out.

‘I feel disappointed.

‘I was born in this country, I’ve lived through the 70s, I’ve lived through the 80s, I’ve lived through the 90s, in Britain, we are in a much better place, more than rest of the world, when it comes to race relations.

‘You cannot just stir up this race stuff and just go.

‘For me, Harry and Meghan, you come out and you say it’s because of racism we’re leaving, or you come out and say we didn’t want to do the job. But do not leave people divided in this country because I don’t think it’s because of the racism.’

She added: ‘There are racist elements in every single community in Britain, it is not just about white on black.’

In the show singer Beverly Knight joined the panel, and admitted as a country ‘we are an angry and divided’ at the moment.

‘I think we have to be able to talk openly and honestly about all aspects of bigotry whether it be racism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, sexism…and we have to take out own hurt out of it and be able to honestly sit and analyse, criticise, and then move forward, otherwise we’re doomed to always be regressing and backpeddling,’ Beverly said, echoing Saira’s comments.

Beverly said: ‘What I seem to have seen is the minute she landed she just got lobbed with abuse.’

It’s not the first time Saira has shared her passionate thoughts on Harry and Meghan’s decision, last week calling out their use of private jets, rather than any racism.

Loose Women returns 12.30pm on ITV.





