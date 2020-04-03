🔥Sainsbury's to remove some shopping limits as panic buying eases🔥

The surge of panic buying in supermarkets appeared to be easing today as Sainsbury’s said its stores were beginning to return to normal and it plans to relax limits on buying products.

Customers were restricted to only buying three of one product after stockpiling shoppers cleared supermarket shelves in recent weeks.

Today the retailer’s chief executive Mike Coupe said: “Most people are now just buying what they need for themselves and their families. This means we now often have stock on the shelves all day and at the end of the day.

“Customers are now finding they can shop at any time of the day and feel confident in finding most of what they need.”

From Sunday limits will be lifted on most items beyond the most popular, including Easter eggs. Caps will stay in place for cheese, eggs, UHT milk, frozen food, pasta and some tinned items. The retailer is encouraging just one adult per household to come to stores.

Sainsbury’s also plans to expand its online grocery offer, which like rivals has bowed under the weight of sudden demand. Two weeks ago it was offering 370,000 delivery slots, by the end of next week this is expected to reach 600,000.

Coupe added: “To help keep our colleagues safe while serving customers, we now have screens at most manned checkouts. In the next few days we will have finished installing the screens across all manned checkouts in every supermarket, convenience store and Argos collection point.”

The UK’s supermarkets have been one of the few winners from the coronavirus crisis with sales up around 20% across the industry, according to Kantar. Data this week showed all the major grocers had seen their sales surge over the last quarter, with Sainsbury’s the fastest growing of the traditional big four grocers and discounter Lidl enjoying the best overall sales rise.