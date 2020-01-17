sainsbury’s-hilariously-throw-shade-at-beyonce’s-new-ivy-park-collection-for-stealing-their-style

Beyonce’s new Ivy Park collection has (of course) got people talking the world over, but nowhere more so than in the UK after it got compared to a Sainsbury’s uniform.

Queen Bey’s latest fashion line’s colour palette is basically identical to that of the uniform worn in Sainsbury’s – something which hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans and the supermarket alike.

After fans started comparing her new designs to the supermarket uniform, Sainsbury’s got involved too – and made sure Bey knew who was rocking those colours first.

Sainbury’s hilariously shaded Bey with a subtweet, posting a photo of their uniform with ‘the original’ written on the image, as they told fans: ‘Repping since 1869’, with a winky face.

The new Ivy Park collection will drop on Saturday, 18 January, and fans will no doubt be clamouring to get their own slice of the maroon and orange designs.

Beyonce had given fans a look at the new collection in her Elle magazine cover shoot last month, where she even posed in a supermarket aisle to really hammer home the Sainsbury’s connection (probably).

Fans tweeted: ‘I really cannot un-see the Sainsburys-esque vibe on Beyoncè’s latest release and I hate whoever brought the comparison to light.’

Others added: ‘still in disbelief that beyonce made a whole range of various sainsburys outfits’ and ‘nah so beyonce really expects us to be walking around in sainsburys uniform’.

It’s not the first time the brand has been loved by the stars – everyone went wild when a Sainsbury’s Bag For Life was spotted in the back of one of Rihanna’s photos, proving RiRi is a stan of the supermarket too.

While Beyonce has yet to respond to the comparisons, we’re willing to bet she’s probably had a good old laugh at the memes and tweets that have been flying around about it.

One thing’s for sure, the Sainsbury’s uniform has never been as covetable as it is right now.





