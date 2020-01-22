saif’s-dilli-to-koknana’s-mumbai-diaries,-most-awaited-series-streaming-on-amazon-video-in-2020

Shah Rukh Khan and Zoya Akthar with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.Twitter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, during his India visit, announced a bunch of things while speaking about Indian shows that will stream online in 2020.

Amongst others, the most interesting were cricket-themed drama Inside Edge being renewed for the third season, a new series about the 2008 Mumbai attacks from director Nikkhil Advani and starring Konkana Sen Sharma called Mumbai Diaries – 26/11, and Sons of Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, a new unscripted series about the eponymous Pro Kabaddi League team.

Alongside, we got to see the first looks of Four More Shots Please season 2, political satire Gormint, crime thriller The Last Hour, Ali Abbas Zafar’s political drama Dilli and Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma’s thriller Paatal Lok. There was a further peek at Mirzapur season 2, Breathe season 2 and romantic musical Bandish Bandits.

Dilli, set to stream this year, has Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayub and Sarah Jane Dias. The announcement for the series was made last year. Dilli explores the dark corners of Indian politics. Directed by Zafar and produced by Himanshu Mehra via Offside Entertainment, the series has dialogues written by Gaurav Solanki.

Paatal Lok was also announced last year. Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and Jaideep Ahlawat star in the show, which has Sudip Sharma as the writer. This series is an investigative thriller that shows a modern-day Indian society and politics. It is being produced by none other than Anushka Sharma under Clean State Films.