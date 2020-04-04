saif-ali-khan-scared-of-his-mom’s-lockdown-attitude:-she-is-suddenly-saying-she-has-had-a-full-life

|

Published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 16: 09 [IST]

Due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown because of the novel Coronavirus pandemic, Saif Ali Khan is currently in self-quarantine with his actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur in Mumbai. Meanwhile, his mother Sharmila Tagore and sister Saba are staying in Delhi. As if being apart from his mother wasn't discomforting enough amid a pandemic lockdown, the actor says his mother has been saying things lately, that is making it worse for him. Talking about how he is concerned for his mother and his sister, Saif was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror, "I do worry about my mother, but she is suddenly sounding extremely wise, saying she has had a full life and has no regrets. It's scary, listening to such stuff." He further revealed that Saba is upset with him and that he misses seeing his other sister Soha. "She believes we knew about this happening well in advance and kept the news from her. I'm also not getting to see my other sister (Soha) these days, but we call each other often. When on a voyage, you do cut off from everything and everyone," the Tanhaji actor told the tabloid. Earlier, in an interview, Saif revealed that he is spending his quarantine time, teaching gardening to Taimur and cooking with Kareena. He said he is trying his hand at cooking some Mediterranean dishes and that Kareena recently loved his spaghetti with meatballs. On the other hand, Bebo, who recently joined Instagram, has been sharing glimpses of her life under lockdown and posting drawings painted by their 'in-house Picasso' Taimur.