saif-ali-khan-on-how-he-is-spending-lockdown-time:-taimur,-bebo-and-i’ve-been-growing-tomato-plants

Published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 11: 13 [IST]

Due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood stars are currently figuring out novel ways to keep themselves occupied. Some are busy chilling with their family, others are reconnecting with their hobbies. Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan too, is cherishing this slow pace with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur. Recently, while speaking with Mid-day, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor opened up about how he is spending his self-quarantine time at home amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Comparing the current situation with that of travelling in a ship, Saif told the tabloid, "I view it as if we are on a ship; we can look out the window, but we can't go ashore and meet other people." Elaborating on how a day in quarantine in the Khan household looks like, the actor said that he has been exercising, cooking and reading, with evenings dedicated to catching up on shows. He told the tabloid, "I have been practising the guitar, too. Plus, Taimur, Bebo and I have been growing tomato plants [in our garden]." Saif and Kareena are also binge-watching a lot of web-series and TV shows. Talking about it, the actor revealed, "I recently watched Fargo and Narcos all over again. My wife loves the '80s TV show, Murder, She Wrote. I am also watching Altered Carbon, but it's a little slow." He further said, "Next up, I will catch up on The Valhalla Murders; it is a Scandinavian murder mystery series that my friends have been recommending. [I also plan to watch] Genius of the Modern World, a three-part documentary that explains the ideas of Sigmund Freud, Friedrich Nietzsche and Karl Marx. Saif, who is known to be an avid reader, is also planning to read reading King Lear or Richard III. When told how ironic it is that William Shakespeare wrote King Lear when he was quarantined during the Bubonic Plague, the actor said, "He did some great writing then. At 1,000 pages, War and Peace look daunting, but I will attempt it. I also want to finish [ John] Milton's Paradise Lost. A large part of my library consists of books on occult, religion and horror fiction. Salem's Lot by Stephen King and The Oxford Collection of Ghost Stories are great picks as well." With respect to work, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film also stars Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari.