saif-ali-khan-admits-to-‘dangerous’-politics,-misrepresentation-of-history-in-tanhaji:-the-unsung-warrior

Saif Ali Khan has admitted the politics of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is problematic, and even “dangerous.” However, he has also spoken about how, as an actor, sharing one’s opinion on the current political situation could have severe ramifications.

Saif Ali Khan. Image from Twitter

In a recent interaction with Film Companion, Saif says he was aware of the misrepresentation of history in Tanhaji. But he also says it is this populist, incorrect historical narrative that has been instrumental in boosting the commercial success of the film.

Despite the lopsided politics, the reason why he gave his nod to antagonist Uday Bhan Singh’s role was because of its “delicious” appeal.

He goes on to say it is unfortunate despite being the “intelligentsia, the cultural voice of the country,” a populist approach is being taken by the mainstream film industry. “It’s not great, but it is what it is,” Saif says in the interview.

Delving deep into the polarisation of the historical narrative, Saif says it was “bound to happen” with the creation of Pakistan in 1947. He says during the Partition, his ancestors who stayed back in India believed it to be a secular nation. In hindsight, the actor says, “I don’t even know if it was a realistic notion to hold on to the idea of secularism.”

He says if he were to be selfish and look at his life in an insular environment, he would call it the “happiest phase of his life,” with better medical and educational facilities and work opportunities coming his way. But he also feels it is “perhaps not a good idea for an actor to get into politics.” He explains as celebrities, opining on issues of national interest may backfire, because it may affect the release of a film or its business. Saif reasons that is why many from the film fraternity have chosen to remain mum on the issues.

Updated Date: Jan 18, 2020 15: 37: 48 IST