sai-dharam-tej-takes-the-biggest-risk-of-his-life

Published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 12: 15 [IST]

Mega Hero Sai Dharam Tej is known as one of the most talented actors in the Telugu film industry. After delivering back-to-back six flop films, Sai Dharam Tej started fresh in his career. The actor’s Chitralahari turned out to be a hit at the box office. And now, the Mega Hero is all set to take the biggest risk of his life. Yes, you read that right! After Chitralahari and Prathi Roju Pandage, Sai Dharam Tej has taken a risk by accepting Deva Katta’s next project. As per the reports published in a leading entertainment portal, Deva Katta’s next venture is currently at the scripting level. The film will carry a social message in which Sai Dharam Tej will play an intense brooding character that will test his skills as an actor. Well, the film is not going to be the usual Sai film as it will have a serious issue with a heavy social message. Hence, being a Mega Hero, Sai Dharaj Tej has indeed taken a risk by accepting the film based on a social issue. On the other hand, many people also think that Mega Hero Sai Dharam Tej has taken a wrong decision by giving his nod to Deva Katta’s project. After all, Deva Katta’s previous films have always been acclaimed by critics but all of them have bombed at the box office.But it seems like Sai Dharam Tej wants to explore himself as an actor, and Deva Katta’s film could be the turning point of his career. Meanwhile, the Mega Hero will next be seen in Subbu’s directorial venture Solo Brathuke So Better. The film also stars Nabha Naresh in the female lead. Also Read : SDT14 : Pawan Kalyan Gives First Clap To Sai Dharam Tej Movie, Shoot Starts In April 2020! Produced by BVSN Prasad, Solo Brathuke So Better is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2020. However, it seems like the film may get delayed due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak in India as well as the world.