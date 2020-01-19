sag-awards-2020:-stranger-things’-millie-bobby-brown-slays-adrogynous-look-in-dress-suit

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown gave us so many looks in one at the SAG Awards 2020, nailing the androgynous look to a T.

The 15-year-old actress, who plays Eleven in the Netflix series, rocked up to the red carpet in a gorgeous white Louis Vuitton number.

It boasted a coat-style dress with plunging neckline and trousers and, it’s safe to say, Millie scored one of the best red carpet looks of the night.

Sharing the inspiration for her outfit choice, Millie told People on the red carpet: ‘I definitely wanted to go with a masculine but feminine look and [Louis Vuitton] got it just right.’

She added of her style: ‘It’s changed drastically, it’s also my forming years of being a teenager. My hair’s grown, everything.

‘I’m becoming stronger as each year comes. It’s difficult as I’m still growing so I haven’t fully evaluated that yet.’

Millie refused to pinpoint which one of her Stranger Things co-stars she’s closest to and said diplomatically: ‘They’re all so special to me in very different ways.

‘It’s a family, you’re working for eight to nine months straight. You form such amazing relationships and it’s emotional so we’re ready to get back to shooting.’

We are definitely more than ready for season 4.

Elsewhere on the red carpet was Millie’s co-star Dacre Montgomery, who matched Millie with a white tuxedo and bowtie and nailed it. He was joined by his girlfriend Liv Pollock, who stood out in a pretty flowery pink dress.

It’s a big night for the Stranger Things gang as the show is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series and outstanding performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series.

David Harbour, who plays Hopper, is also up for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 takes place tonight at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles and airs at 8pm on TNT/TBS in the US.





