sag-awards-2020:-stranger-things-cast-throw-some-shapes-at-netflix-after-party-and-it’s-magical

Seeing the Stranger Things cast party it up is like watching a dog walk on its hind legs (thank you Mean Girls for the quote).

A.k.a it’s absolutely magical.

Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Finn Wolfhard filled our hearts with joy as they got all dressed up for the SAG Awards Netflix after-party.

Millie and and Noah looked like they’d co-ordinated outfits in similar blue-hued silky numbers.

Extra points go to Noah for that sublime sash belt Balmain blazer.

Who knew 15-year-olds could be so stylish?!

They apparently also co-ordinated dance moves, as they were spotted throwing shapes like it was nobody’s business.

Noah shared several snaps of the pair posing on Instagram alongside the caption: ‘Name a more iconic duo… I’ll wait.’

We’re wracking our brains, but nothing’s really coming to us, Noah.

They were also joined by the likes of Joe Keery (that head of hair doe), Sadie Sink and last year’s standout star Priah Ferguson.

The Hawkins, Indiana gang were joined by a host of Game of Throne stars on the night (we love it when TV shows collide), like Peter Dinklage and Gwendoline Christie.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’s Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio dropped by too just, you know, because they could.

Although the Stranger Things cast didn’t pick up any gongs on the night, they were nominated for Ensemble in a Drama Series and Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series.

David Harbour was also nominated for Male Actor in a Drama Series.

It was a night of A-list talent, as Robert De Niro was presented with the SAG Life Achievement Award.

Leo DiCaprio was on hand to present the gong and it was too much acting talent on one stage tbh.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island stars hit with ‘high-end prostitution’ offers – including £100,000k to move to Dubai

MORE: Kevin Clifton is ‘all over the place’ with nerves before Strictly performances





