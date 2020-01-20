sag-awards-2020: phoebe-waller-bridge-wins-again-as-‘parasite’-boosts-oscars-hopes

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was in illustrious company at the Screen Actors Guild Awards where she won alongside a host of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

The creator and star of Fleabag took home yet another prize for her work on the acclaimed comedy’s second season, adding to her Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards and Emmy wins.

In the film categories, Joaquin Phoenix boosted his Oscars credentials with a best actor win for his portrayal of a troubled loner in Joker, while Renee Zellweger did likewise by winning best actress for Judy.

The top prize of the night, outstanding cast in a motion picture, went to South Korean dark comedy Parasite, which is now a firm contender for best picture at the Academy Awards.

It was somewhat of a surprise winner, beating well-fancied heavyweights including Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, The Irishman and Bombshell.