sag-awards-2020:-jennifer-aniston-‘always-wanted-to-play-wonder-woman’-as-she-plots-next-career-move

Jennifer Aniston has always fancied herself as a bit of a superhero.

Fresh from winning at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles, the Friends star was looking to the future.

Jennifer won the SAG award for playing Alex Levy on The Morning Show who goes against a reporter, played by Reese Witherspoon, when her colleague, played by Steve Carrell, loses his job amid sexual harassment allegations.

Speaking to reporters at the Shrine Auditorium, the actress said she has always ‘wanted to be Wonder Woman, but waited too long’.

And if she feels she’s missed the boat on the cape and tights combo, Jennifer, 50, is looking to get back into comedy having excelled in drama following her role in The Morning Show.

‘I have a lot to do. I really, honestly, feel that I’m just kicking into a creative stride.

‘I’ve just discovered a new love of this in a new way that I didn’t know that I had before so I almost have new eyes that I’m seeing what it is that I do as an actor.

‘I want to do more comedies. I want to have some laughter.’

Speaking about winning outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series, she told press: ‘I’m shrieking. I did not see this coming at all so it’s very exciting. I’m overwhelmed.’

It wasn’t just her win that everyone was focusing on, as a brief moment with her ex Brad Pitt, 56, also got tongues wagging as they mingled in the winners’ room.

Brad had scooped the prize for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for playing Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

He was also pictured watching his ex take to the stage for her acceptance speech.

Other big winners on the night were Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger and south Korean thriller Parasite, with the stars taking home the trophy for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Joaquin bagged outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for Joker, with Renee winning outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for Judy Garland biopic, Judy.





