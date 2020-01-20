sag-awards-2020-full-winners’-list:-joaquin-phoenix,-renee-zellweger-and-parasite-win-top-accolades

It was a triumphant night for the likes of Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger and the movie Parasite who all won the top gongs at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020.

Hollywood’s finest flocked to the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Sunday (19 January) as awards season continues to trudge on.

Joaquin, 45, won outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his mesmerising turn in Joker.

In his awards speech, he jokingly asked Christian Bale to ‘suck’ in at least one movie while also expressing his gratitude to ‘stand on Heath Ledger’s shoulders’ being the latest actor to take on the iconic Batman villain.

He also gave shout-outs to the other nominees in the category, saying: ‘Leo [DiCaprio], you’ve been an inspiration to me and so many other people for 25 years, thank you very, very much.

‘Adam [Driver], I’ve been watching you the last few years and you’ve been turning in these beautiful, nuanced, incredible profound performances. I’m so moved by you and you were devastating in this film, you should be here.

‘Taron [Egerton], I’m so happy for you, you’re so beautiful in this movie and I’m so happy for you and I can’t wait to see what else you do.’

Renee, 50, dedicated her win to the late Judy Garland after portraying the Wizard of Oz actress in a biopic.

‘I’m just so grateful and for the privilege of reflecting on a life of one of our own and most beloved,’ Renee said while accepting the outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role award.

The Bridget Jones actress continued: ‘‘I have to thank my fellow actors, the gifted Jessie Buckley and Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell… sharing the celebration of Judy Garland’s legacy will always be one of my greatest life blessings….

‘Judy Garland, 50 years later, your community is thinking of you tonight, this is for you.’

She later added: ‘To this community, you have taught me so much and I’m so grateful, especially to my sisters, you inspire me. I feel so lucky to be a member of this family of storytellers who gets to do work that reflects the experience of being human and fosters understanding and unity and with some luck, maybe pushes history a bit closer to the light.’

It was a particularly special moment for director Bong Joon Ho whose critically-acclaimed Parasite made SAG Awards history by becoming the first foreign language movie to win the outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture award.

Other notable winners include Brad Pitt, who took home outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, while Jennifer Aniston won outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for The Morning Show.

Screen legend and The Irishman star Robert De Niro was honoured with the SAG’s lifetime achievement award for more than 50 years of success.





SAG Awards 2020 winners Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture: Parasite Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role: Renee Zellweger – Judy Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role: Laura Dern – Marriage Story Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role: Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Outstanding performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture: Avengers: Endgame Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series: The Crown Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series: Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series: Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie: Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie: Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon Outstanding performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series: Game of Thrones Lifetime achievement award: Robert De Niro

