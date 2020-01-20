sag-awards-2020:-david-harbour-bigs-up-‘hot-and-talented’-girlfriend-lily-allen-as-pair-hit-the-red-carpet

Lily Allen and David Harbour’s romance came out of nowhere, but it’s thriving and we love to see it.

Singer Lily joined her actor beau at the Screen Actors Guild awards on Sunday night, rocking a red hot look on the red carpet.

Her dramatic evening gown, in contrasting shades of red and pink, trailed to the floor and featured a deep neckline that stopped at the waist.

The 34-year-old smiled and posed next to the Stranger Things star, 44, who went for a classic look in a black tuxedo and bow tie.

The couple posed for the cameras with their arms around each other before making their way to the ceremony.

Before their arrival the actor showered praise on the Sheezus singer on Instagram.

‘Who’s the stunning one in the red?’ he posted along with an image of them holding hands on their way out for the evening.

In a later post he added: ‘That’s right it’s the brilliant, beautiful, brash, bold, brave and just fg hot @lilyallen’.

Lily and David manage to make their long distance love work despite living either side of the pond, and when they’re apart they make sure to get a little FaceTime in instead.

They had been linked since August last year when they were spotted catching a show in London, and their romance was confirmed when they were seen packing on the PDA in New York in October.

Stranger Things was nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series and outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series.

The sci-fi series lost out to The Crown and Game Of Thrones respectively.

David was also nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for his role as Jim Hopper in the Netflix hit, but the gong went to Peter Dinklage for his role as Tyrion Lannister in Game Of Thrones.

The big winners on the night were Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger and south Korean thriller Parasite, with the stars taking home the trophy for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Joaquin bagged outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for Joker, with Renee winning outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for Judy Garland biopic, Judy.

SAG Awards 2020 winners

SAG Awards 2020 winners



SAG Awards 2020 winners Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture: Parasite Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role: Renee Zellweger – Judy Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role: Laura Dern – Marriage Story Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role: Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Outstanding performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture: Avengers: Endgame Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series: The Crown Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series: Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series: Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie: Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie: Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon Outstanding performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series: Game of Thrones Lifetime achievement award: Robert De Niro





