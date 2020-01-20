sag-awards-2020:-candid-pictures-show-what-celebrities-got-up-to-off-stage

As yet another film awards ceremony went down last night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020, some incredible candid pictures show what celebrities got up to when they weren’t in the limelight.

From hugs between exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to all-out dance floor boogieing sessions, celebs didn’t hold back during the ceremony on Sunday 19 January,

Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger and Jennifer Aniston may have been among the many amazing stars of the film industry that won awards for their work on Sunday night, but who was getting remembered off stage as well?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, who were married from 2000 until 2005, gave a good go at sending the internet into meltdown as they were pictured publicly together for the first time in years.

Both stars won awards last night, and got everyone excited when they were spotted hugging backstage, Brad holding Jennifer’s hand as she walked away.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was showing off all her famous connections as she was snapped in separate shots with J.Lo, Helena Bonham-Carter and her Hot Priest co-star Andrew Scott in another.

And meanwhile, some celebs certainly let loose as they danced the night away, including Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things getting their groove on at the Netflix after-party.

We have to admit that the kids stole the show though.

Julia Butters, 10, was seen hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio after they starred alongside each other in Once Upon A Time in…Hollywood.

And Millie Bobby Brown may only be 15 but she’s already causing a storm as she turned up to last night’s show slaying in her androgynous dress suit look.

The stars also showed off their incredible outfits in the SAG Awards photos.

Jennifer Aniston wore a long, white, silk number, and was snapped with Nicole Kidman, who looked incredible in a sparkling black outfit.

And the Girl Power was real as the cast of Big Little Lies, Meryl Streep, Zoë Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern, posed for a pic in their stunning dresses as they turned up for the party, despite not winning anything this time.





