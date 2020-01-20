sag-awards-2020:-brad-pitt-jokingly-flirts-with-female-presenter-and-reveals-leonardo-dicaprio-‘lover’-nickname

Brad Pitt had a lot of fun on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet where he jokingly flirted with a female presenter.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor hit the red carpet at the SAG Awards on Sunday (19 January) where he’ll be rubbing shoulders with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson.

During his red carpet interview with People, Brad was asked about his recent comments about his dating life when he expressed his frustration at being linked to every woman he stands next to.

Well coincidentally, he happened to be standing next to People’s female presenter at that moment and jokingly sidled up to her and pointed a finger suggesting she’s his next love interest.

‘Hey, gotta sell some magazines,’ he then complained about the dating rumours.

Later during the chat, the presenter tried to stop Brad from leaving by grabbing his arm as he blew a kiss goodbye to viewers.

What a charmer.

Elsewhere in the interview, Brad shared an insight into his banterful relationship with his Once Upon A Time co-star and new bestie Leonardo DiCaprio.

Apparently, Leo has a fond nickname for the 56-year-old actor.

Brad revealed: ‘Lover, he calls me lover. It’s a bit confusing but I roll with it.’

Yep, we’re definitely rolling with that one too.

Both he and Leo are nominated in the leading and supporting acting roles for their performances in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time but there’s no bitter competition between them as Brad explained: ‘I would say we’re all pretty much rooting for each other, we all have a good laugh with each other. There’s an ease to it.’

The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 takes place tonight at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles and airs at 8pm on TNT/TBS in the US.





